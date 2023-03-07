Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) on Track to Reach $185.00 in a Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is 4.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.46 and a high of $191.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $175.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.76% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -28.19% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.05, the stock is -1.19% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. TXN registered 1.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.15%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.51%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $155.39B and $20.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.40 and Fwd P/E is 20.50. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.79% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 907.00M, and float is at 905.72M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAHAI AHMAD,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that BAHAI AHMAD sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $176.67 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30357.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that BLINN MARK A (Director) sold a total of 3,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $181.69 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11773.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, CLARK JANET F (Director) disposed off 9,990 shares at an average price of $175.16 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 8,942 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -0.67% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 9.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.