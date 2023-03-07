These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -2.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -3.98% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing -4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -44.48% off its SMA200. AULT registered -86.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.28%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.21%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $39.00M and $107.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.79% and -88.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.76M, and float is at 308.21M with Short Float at 4.88%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $288.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.81 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $3.96 per share for $396.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.81 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $4.44 for $1777.0. The insider now directly holds 1,806,000 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).