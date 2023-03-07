Things appear to be looking up for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is -53.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.28% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by analysts, but current levels are 95.28% higher than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -34.29% and -48.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.93 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -76.67% off its SMA200. MOBQ registered -80.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.49%.

The stock witnessed a -63.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.10%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.84% over the week and 18.59% over the month.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $2.41M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.47% and -90.87% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.78M, and float is at 5.73M with Short Float at 5.64%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.