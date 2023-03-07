Things appear to be looking up for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is 60.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $18.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11%.

Currently trading at $9.97, the stock is 19.87% and 36.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -10.02% at the moment leaves the stock 10.20% off its SMA200. VTNR registered 51.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.52%.

The stock witnessed a 36.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is 22.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.75% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $712.26M and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.95% and -44.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.59M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 39.18%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cowart Benjamin P,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.58 million shares.

Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) sold a total of 66,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $8.10 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.65 million shares of the VTNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) disposed off 66,666 shares at an average price of $8.13 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 5,717,274 shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 21.59% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 20.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.