Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) is 129.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 138.46% and 127.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 102.49 million and changing 153.06% at the moment leaves the stock 77.46% off its SMA200. UNCY registered -10.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 87.88%.

The stock witnessed a 143.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.99%, and is 163.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.66% over the week and 12.80% over the month.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $18.98M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 209.69% and -24.39% from its 52-week high.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -327.70% this year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.06M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schiller Brigitte,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $12375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.