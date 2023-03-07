Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) on Track to Reach $19.00 in a Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is 18.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 3.69% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 29.25% off its SMA200. VRT registered 40.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.91%.

The stock witnessed a 7.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.01%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.75 and Fwd P/E is 11.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.63% and -9.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.33M, and float is at 323.34M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEANGELO JOSEPH J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $13.99 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71600.0 shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Fallon David Joseph (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $13.47 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the VRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Johnson Patrick R. (ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $12.39 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 167,912 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT).