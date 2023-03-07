Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $56.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25%.

Currently trading at $34.53, the stock is -15.41% and -11.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -7.92% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -37.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.92%.

The stock witnessed a -25.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.90%, and is -11.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.32 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.10% and -38.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.00M, and float is at 72.06M with Short Float at 9.80%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD,the company’sFormer 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $46.21 per share for a total of $11.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.76 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 116,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $46.09 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.0 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 109,968 shares at an average price of $46.08 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).