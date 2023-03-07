What should you know before buying stock in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 15.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $17.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $15.24, the stock is 1.26% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 5.95% off its SMA200. ABR registered -13.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.67%.

The stock witnessed a -0.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.90%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.56% and -14.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.54M, and float is at 167.69M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green William C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green William C bought 9,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $15.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LAZAR MELVIN F (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $16.39 per share for $40975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Green William C (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $17.47 for $43675.0. The insider now directly holds 125,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -12.84% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -33.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.