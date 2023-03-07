What should you know before buying stock in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is -12.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.02 and a high of $98.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $81.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.43% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.44% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.40, the stock is -0.02% and -4.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.23% off its SMA200. ADM registered -0.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.06%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.86%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $44.34B and $101.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.25% and -17.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 553.00M, and float is at 546.57M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINDLAY D CAMERON,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $93.52 per share for a total of $2.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 26,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $92.64 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) disposed off 26,198 shares at an average price of $96.62 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -38.38% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is 3.73% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is -10.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.