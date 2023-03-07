What should you know before buying stock in Stagwell Inc. (STGW)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) is 48.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STGW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.21, the stock is 30.85% and 35.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 15.34% at the moment leaves the stock 33.41% off its SMA200. STGW registered 17.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.01%.

The stock witnessed a 25.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.29%, and is 34.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.87% and 10.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stagwell Inc. (STGW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stagwell Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.80% this year.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.17M, and float is at 126.20M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Stagwell Inc. (STGW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Samaha Eli,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Samaha Eli bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $6.90 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.4 million shares.

Stagwell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Samaha Eli (Director) bought a total of 556,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $6.91 per share for $3.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.35 million shares of the STGW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Samaha Eli (Director) acquired 37,606 shares at an average price of $6.79 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 5,790,816 shares of Stagwell Inc. (STGW).

Stagwell Inc. (STGW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading -0.59% down over the past 12 months. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 10.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.