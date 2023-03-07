Why Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is 30.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.12 and a high of $54.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGV stock was last observed hovering at around $47.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53%.

Currently trading at $50.21, the stock is 6.22% and 12.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock 21.56% off its SMA200. HGV registered 0.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.61%.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.50%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $3.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.32% and -7.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.00M, and float is at 101.64M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson David William,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Johnson David William bought 5,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $48.49 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62527.0 shares.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.48% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -30.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.