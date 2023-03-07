Why should you keep an eye on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) is 27.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is -2.09% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -8.99% at the moment leaves the stock 17.26% off its SMA200. MIR registered -6.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.67%.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.66%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has around 2872 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $717.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.69. Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.56% and -11.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.70% this year.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.51M, and float is at 188.25M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GSAM Holdings LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GSAM Holdings LLC sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $6.06 per share for a total of $16356.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.