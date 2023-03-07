Why should you keep an eye on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is 13.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is 1.31% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 28.95% off its SMA200. MFG registered 22.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.85%.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.43%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has around 52420 employees, a market worth around $39.62B and $14.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.07. Profit margin for the company is -39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.33% and -2.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.00% this year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 11.44B with Short Float at 0.01%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $10.06 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.09 million shares.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -19.03% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is 18.98% higher over the same period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is 26.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.