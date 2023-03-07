Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) up 5.30% since start of the year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.55 and a high of $127.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $70.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.07% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -4.9% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.33, the stock is -5.80% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -17.39% off its SMA200. ZM registered -36.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.09%.

The stock witnessed a -13.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.88%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8422 employees, a market worth around $20.80B and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 203.80 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.24% and -44.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 294.77M, and float is at 168.11M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bawa Aparna,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bawa Aparna sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $70.93 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76777.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Steckelberg Kelly (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $70.97 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Steckelberg Kelly (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,224 shares at an average price of $78.60 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).