Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -1.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $11.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $11.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.03% off the consensus price target high of $14.02 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is -4.31% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 16.14% off its SMA200. AGI registered 26.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.77%.

The stock witnessed a -6.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.80%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1840 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.60 and Fwd P/E is 21.92. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.69% and -14.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.40% this year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.04M, and float is at 391.47M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -0.63% down over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -33.88% lower over the same period. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -1.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.