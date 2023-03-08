Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 14.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.01 and a high of $334.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $256.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.99%.

Currently trading at $248.90, the stock is -4.99% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -2.64% off its SMA200. ALB registered 39.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.23%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $28.16B and $7.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.40% and -25.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.16M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tozier Scott,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Tozier Scott sold 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $251.40 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69503.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Tozier Scott (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $255.49 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75203.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Tozier Scott (EVP & CFO) disposed off 1,719 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 63,384 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -28.15% down over the past 12 months.