AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -20.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $7.92, the stock is -7.24% and -26.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -90.07% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -92.08% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -20.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.74%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $204.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.68. Distance from 52-week low is 4.07% and -99.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.79M, and float is at 20.92M with Short Float at 11.67%.