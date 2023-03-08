Analysts suggest Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) could spike 82.86% in a year

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is -7.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.29% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -2.94% and -9.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -49.18% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -23.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.31%.

The stock witnessed a -13.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.76%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $144.97M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.04% and -85.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.41M, and float is at 218.98M with Short Float at 10.75%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vieser Jaime,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Postma Robert W (Director) bought a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.65 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.0 million shares of the TCRT stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

