Analysts suggest Novartis AG (NVS) could spike 27.18% in a year

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -7.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.09 and a high of $94.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $84.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $95.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.18% off the consensus price target high of $115.32 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -11.84% lower than the price target low of $75.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.98, the stock is -2.38% and -5.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -1.27% off its SMA200. NVS registered -0.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.37%.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.68%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.05% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 101703 employees, a market worth around $202.53B and $51.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.58 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.35% and -10.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.20% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.14B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.08% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -1.37% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -1.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.