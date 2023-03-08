Analysts suggest Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) could spike 47.13% in a year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -7.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $7.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.13% off the consensus price target high of $9.23 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.43% higher than the price target low of $5.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is -5.18% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock -13.33% off its SMA200. SAND registered -38.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.70%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.29%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.35 and Fwd P/E is 44.36. Distance from 52-week low is 8.20% and -46.84% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.86M, and float is at 247.47M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is 0.00% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -42.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.