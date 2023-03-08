Analysts suggest Signature Bank (SBNY) could spike 47.55% in a year

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is -8.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.63 and a high of $328.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBNY stock was last observed hovering at around $110.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.0% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.55% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.35% higher than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.89, the stock is -14.74% and -13.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -33.30% off its SMA200. SBNY registered -65.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.76%.

The stock witnessed a -24.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.87%, and is -8.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Signature Bank (SBNY) has around 1854 employees, a market worth around $6.36B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.25% and -68.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Signature Bank (SBNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signature Bank (SBNY) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signature Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year.

Signature Bank (SBNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.44M, and float is at 62.00M with Short Float at 5.88%.

Signature Bank (SBNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -13.56% down over the past 12 months and Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) that is -7.57% lower over the same period. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -2.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.