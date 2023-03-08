Analysts suggest Valley National Bancorp (VLY) could spike 29.35% in a year

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is -3.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $13.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.35% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.78% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.95, the stock is -8.40% and -5.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.80% off its SMA200. VLY registered -18.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.87%.

The stock witnessed a -12.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.33%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3826 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.63 and Fwd P/E is 7.36. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.39% and -21.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 506.59M, and float is at 499.30M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABRAMSON ANDREW B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ABRAMSON ANDREW B sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $71400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Valley National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that WILLIAMS SIDNEY S (Director) bought a total of 208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $12.12 per share for $2521.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10854.0 shares of the VLY stock.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -0.30% down over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is 4.82% higher over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is -67.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.