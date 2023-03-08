Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AMBP Stock Is Going Next

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -9.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -16.34% and -17.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -20.48% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -44.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.85%.

The stock witnessed a -23.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.62%, and is -9.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.00% and -50.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.00% this year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.00M, and float is at 149.11M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.