Are we looking at the next big move in Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $11.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.58, the stock is -0.94% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 2.16% off its SMA200. AM registered 3.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.22%.

The stock witnessed a -0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 586 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $920.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.64. Profit margin for the company is 35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.60% and -8.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.50M, and float is at 321.50M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan W Howard JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Keenan W Howard JR sold 242,868 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $10.49 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 299,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $10.23 per share for $3.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95501.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 250,996 shares at an average price of $10.31 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 213,081 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 2.71% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is -7.91% lower over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 25.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.