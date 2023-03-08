Are we looking at the next big move in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -16.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.96% higher than the price target low of $1.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -10.56% and -5.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -81.30% off its SMA200. PGY registered -89.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.69%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.05%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 82.42% and -96.99% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.07M, and float is at 451.76M with Short Float at 0.84%.