Are we looking at the next big move in Ready Capital Corporation (RC)?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.69 and a high of $15.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.01, the stock is -11.45% and -10.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -12.61% off its SMA200. RC registered -28.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.41%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.84%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $745.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.43 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.62% and -30.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Ready Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.78M, and float is at 109.33M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ready Capital Corporation (RC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mielle Dominique,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mielle Dominique bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $14.15 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35988.0 shares.

Ready Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Ahlborn Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $13.80 per share for $41883.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51430.0 shares of the RC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Ahlborn Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,465 shares at an average price of $13.80 for $20217.0. The insider now directly holds 54,465 shares of Ready Capital Corporation (RC).