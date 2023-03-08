Are we looking at the next big move in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -2.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.27 and a high of $82.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $65.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.39% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.44% lower than the price target low of $62.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.46, the stock is -6.47% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -4.08% off its SMA200. TD registered -18.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.47%.

The stock witnessed a -7.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $114.87B and $30.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Distance from 52-week low is 10.81% and -23.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 32.43% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -8.90% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -8.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.