Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is -63.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is -32.41% and -46.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -5.07% at the moment leaves the stock -75.04% off its SMA200. ARQQ registered -91.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.04%.

The stock witnessed a -47.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.23%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $172.96M and $7.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.45 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Distance from 52-week low is 8.26% and -92.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.60% this year.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.93M, and float is at 24.90M with Short Float at 6.99%.