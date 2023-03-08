AU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Now

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -13.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $17.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $16.89, the stock is -7.99% and -15.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 1.92% off its SMA200. AU registered -32.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.30%.

The stock witnessed a -15.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.49%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $4.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.89. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.46% and -37.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.88M with Short Float at 1.42%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -0.63% down over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -33.88% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -41.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.