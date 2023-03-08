Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Is Down -0.13% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) is -0.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $7.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.19% lower than the price target low of $4.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is -4.40% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.41% off its SMA200. BSBR registered -7.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.88%.

The stock witnessed a 0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.61%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has around 51214 employees, a market worth around $19.98B and $20.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.66 and Fwd P/E is 6.46. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.09% and -30.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.44B, and float is at 3.27B with Short Float at 0.27%.