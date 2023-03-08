BVN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Now

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is 7.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $8.02, the stock is 4.46% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 12.66% off its SMA200. BVN registered -28.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.20%.

The stock witnessed a 4.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.72%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $824.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 73.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.56% and -35.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 248.91M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -24.68% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -36.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.