Cadence Bank (CADE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is 3.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.04 and a high of $31.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.57% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.60, the stock is -5.08% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -1.76% off its SMA200. CADE registered -12.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.91%.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.09%, and is -3.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.15% and -17.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.44M, and float is at 154.95M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -4.05% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -0.93% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -8.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.