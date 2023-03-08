Check out this: 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) could be on the verge of a big rally

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -5.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37%.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is -9.65% and -11.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -6.62% at the moment leaves the stock 17.33% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 14.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.90%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.44%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 2129 employees, a market worth around $3.50B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.80 and Fwd P/E is 4.04. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.12% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.24M, and float is at 153.39M with Short Float at 2.33%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -58.17% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -66.50% lower over the same period.