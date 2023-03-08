Check out this: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is 41.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRMK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is 11.27% and 18.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -10.23% off its SMA200. BRMK registered -37.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.42%.

The stock witnessed a 11.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.45%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $645.17M and $106.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.23. Distance from 52-week low is 42.82% and -43.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.90% this year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.76M, and float is at 127.27M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ward Brian Phillip,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $6.26 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.