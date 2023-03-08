Check out this: Coursera Inc. (COUR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) is 4.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $24.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COUR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.32, the stock is -7.41% and -8.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -8.95% off its SMA200. COUR registered -29.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.32%.

The stock witnessed a -23.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.37%, and is 9.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $523.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -48.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.20M, and float is at 129.04M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Amanda,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Clark Amanda sold 9,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $13.79 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55752.0 shares.

Coursera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Ng Andrew Y. (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $12.95 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.29 million shares of the COUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Furniturewala Mustafa S. (SVP, Engineering) disposed off 2,156 shares at an average price of $11.70 for $25224.0. The insider now directly holds 371,062 shares of Coursera Inc. (COUR).

Coursera Inc. (COUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months and Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) that is 65.69% higher over the same period. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is -44.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.