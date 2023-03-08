Check out this: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is 5.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.25 and a high of $74.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.75% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -25.5% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.24, the stock is -4.28% and -2.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. FBIN registered -16.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.39%.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.87%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has around 11236 employees, a market worth around $7.59B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.12% and -19.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.30M, and float is at 127.72M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -6.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.