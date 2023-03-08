Check out this: FREYR Battery (FREY) could be on the verge of a big rally

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.58, the stock is -2.28% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. FREY registered 1.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.20%.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.25%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.64% and -49.35% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FREYR Battery (FREY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.51M, and float is at 113.60M with Short Float at 7.25%.