Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -13.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $78.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.63% off the consensus price target high of $108.45 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 89.12% higher than the price target low of $63.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.91, the stock is -12.50% and -14.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -7.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.62% off its SMA200. CD registered 27.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.07%.

The stock witnessed a -23.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.08%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $570.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.10. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.27% and -24.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.21M, and float is at 178.21M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -35.77% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -31.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.