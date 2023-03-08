Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CIG Stock Is Going Next

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is -2.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is -2.17% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. CIG registered 5.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.35%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has around 5025 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $6.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.21 and Fwd P/E is 33.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.07% and -19.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.17%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading -8.68% down over the past 12 months and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) that is 0.55% higher over the same period.