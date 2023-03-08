Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 5.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $259.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $257.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $262.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.28% off the consensus price target high of $299.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.65% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.29, the stock is 2.46% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 13.15% off its SMA200. CMI registered 26.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.40%.

The stock witnessed a 0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.62%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 73600 employees, a market worth around $35.50B and $28.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.08% and -1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.50M, and float is at 140.44M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fier Walter J,the company’sVP – Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Fier Walter J sold 3,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $252.99 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8090.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) sold a total of 5,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $257.13 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16144.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) disposed off 5,540 shares at an average price of $252.34 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 16,144 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 25.80% higher over the past 12 months.