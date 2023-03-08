CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 35.63% Change This Year

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 35.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -7.25% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 24.27% off its SMA200. CTMX registered -41.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.63%.

The stock witnessed a -18.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.90%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $144.09M and $71.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.47% and -46.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.90% this year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.91M, and float is at 65.22M with Short Float at 2.11%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Sean A.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Sean A. sold 14,911 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $1.42 per share for a total of $21206.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Peterson Amy C. (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 7,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $1.42 per share for $10612.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62690.0 shares of the CTMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, ROWLAND LLOYD A (General Counsel) disposed off 5,602 shares at an average price of $1.42 for $7968.0. The insider now directly holds 43,689 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -42.25% lower over the past 12 months.