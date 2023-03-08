Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is 39.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.20 and a high of $77.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DQ stock was last observed hovering at around $54.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.23% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -103.75% lower than the price target low of $26.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.83, the stock is 19.73% and 22.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -0.35% off its SMA200. DQ registered 13.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.45%.

The stock witnessed a 23.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is 21.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has around 2399 employees, a market worth around $3.76B and $4.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.23 and Fwd P/E is 4.14. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.17% and -30.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.60%).

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.60% this year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.05M, and float is at 68.16M with Short Float at 4.55%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is 14.75% higher over the past 12 months. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is -19.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.