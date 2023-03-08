Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is 2.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.76 and a high of $153.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $105.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37%.

Currently trading at $102.95, the stock is -5.53% and -3.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -10.15% off its SMA200. DLR registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.96%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.13%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3412 employees, a market worth around $29.15B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.37 and Fwd P/E is 79.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.04% and -32.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.40M, and float is at 287.20M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharp Christopher,the company’sEVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sharp Christopher sold 4,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Lee Jeannie (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $115.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10975.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $111.01 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,676 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -17.91% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -27.42% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -48.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.