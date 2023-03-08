Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 13.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $121.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $113.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.56%.

Currently trading at $111.39, the stock is -1.81% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. DFS registered 1.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.92%.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 20200 employees, a market worth around $28.57B and $12.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.81. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.09% and -8.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.00M, and float is at 260.15M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eichfeld Robert Andrew,the company’sEVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Eichfeld Robert Andrew sold 13,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $114.18 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31509.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $118.00 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $115.65 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 121,493 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -7.09% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is 3.14% higher over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 11.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.