DXC Technology Company (DXC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -0.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.65 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.96% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.47, the stock is -6.98% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. DXC registered -11.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.68%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.28%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $14.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.87% and -26.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 562.80% this year.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.54M, and float is at 226.41M with Short Float at 3.39%.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $29.05 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $29.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47092.0 shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.39 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 52,092 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -15.90% down over the past 12 months.