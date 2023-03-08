Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is -11.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.77% higher than the price target low of $3.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -6.82% and -13.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock -13.71% off its SMA200. EXK registered -39.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.77%.

The stock witnessed a -12.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.53%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $517.35M and $210.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.97 and Fwd P/E is 21.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.19% and -50.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.07M, and float is at 188.01M with Short Float at 3.11%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -24.68% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -36.42% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -49.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.