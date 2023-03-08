Equity Residential (EQR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is 3.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.38 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $62.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -5.45% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.16, the stock is -4.73% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -9.90% off its SMA200. EQR registered -30.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.13%.

The stock witnessed a -5.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $22.72B and $2.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.57 and Fwd P/E is 33.46. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.59% and -35.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year.

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.71M, and float is at 371.23M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABEN MARY KAY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HABEN MARY KAY sold 3,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $66.23 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6857.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Brackenridge Alexander (Executive Vice President & CIO) sold a total of 3,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $66.28 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33131.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,519 shares at an average price of $66.28 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 21,809 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -30.97% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -27.96% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -29.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.