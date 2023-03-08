Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:GORO Stock Is Going Next

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) is -39.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -19.68% and -36.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -7.99% at the moment leaves the stock -43.78% off its SMA200. GORO registered -52.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.51%.

The stock witnessed a -44.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.19%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $79.20M and $144.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.12% and -65.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.20% this year.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.39M, and float is at 87.61M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -24.68% down over the past 12 months and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is -12.17% lower over the same period.