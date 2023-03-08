Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Track to Reach $84.00 in a Year

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is 20.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.08 and a high of $97.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $71.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.63% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.89% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.25% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.15, the stock is 3.19% and 7.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 5.08% at the moment leaves the stock 9.59% off its SMA200. GWRE registered -15.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.72%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has around 3376 employees, a market worth around $6.02B and $842.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 415.19. Profit margin for the company is -23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.30% and -22.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Guidewire Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.30% this year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.32M, and float is at 81.63M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King James Winston,the company’sChief Admin Officer, Gen Couns. SEC filings show that King James Winston sold 192 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $70.36 per share for a total of $13509.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37942.0 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Hung Priscilla (President & COO) sold a total of 9,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57915.0 shares of the GWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Cooper Jeffrey Elliott (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 403 shares at an average price of $66.23 for $26691.0. The insider now directly holds 64,321 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -11.77% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 1.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.