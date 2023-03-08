Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -13.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -8.17% and -15.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -7.34% off its SMA200. HMY registered -42.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.00%.

The stock witnessed a -14.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.19%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 37609 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $2.34B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.45% and -46.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.80% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 616.53M, and float is at 434.47M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -41.69% down over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is -32.63% lower over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is -30.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.